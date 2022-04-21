The public is invited to attend a community meeting on Thursday, April 28, to to discuss Cedartown's economic health and opportunities for growth as part of a strategic assessment.
The meeting will be held in Cedartown City Hall, 201 East Ave., at 11:30 a.m. and last about an hour. The meeting will include presentation on the work done so far by Georgia Tech’s Economic Development Research Program as it works with the city's revitalization initiative.
Residents and business leaders are invited to hear about the assessment, which will aid Cedartown as it prepares its application to obtain “rural zone” designation from the Georgia Department of Community Affairs. A project overview and highlights from stakeholder interviews will be discussed. A community survey is available to be completed online.
The partnership between the city and Georgia Tech's EDRP began in January and is expected to last a year. The program is working with Cedartown to help a coalition of civic and business leaders develop a strategic assessment plan to guide the city’s economic development efforts, this includes interviews with local partners and regional stakeholders in surrounding Polk County.
The completed assessment will also guide downtown redevelopment and business attraction efforts.
Refreshments will be provided after the meeting for those in attendance. Anyone unable to attend in person can register online to join the meeting virtually.