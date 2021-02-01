The second year of the Northwest Georgia Advertising and Bottle Show and Sale in Cedartown over the weekend featured more space for dealers and collectors to view a wide variety of antique bottles, signage and displays.
Hosted by the Cedartown Museum of Coca-Cola Memorabilia, the show was held Friday and Saturday at two locations in downtown Cedartown — the Doug Sanders Golf Museum and the newly-renovated space at the north end of the 200 block building on Main Street.
Named 211 on Main, the space was finished just prior to the show and is promoted by owners Jamie and Darcy Morris as an historic event space.
Their son, Daniel Morris, helps organize the annual show, which was held in Rome for several years. He also is the executive director of the Coke museum and co-director of the Sanders Museum, which opened just last August.
“This year is bigger than last year, and we’re hoping it will be even bigger next year,” Daniel Morris said. “We’ve had a good mix of young and old come through, both collectors and dealers, and it’s been nice to see people coming in from all over the southeast.”
This year’s show featured 36 booths with no charge for the public to come through. Everyone who came by also got free admission to both museums.
Morris said they hope to be able to move forward with some ideas for other shows similar to the bottle and advertising show in the future but would wait to see what happens with the COVID-19 pandemic.