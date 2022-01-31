CJSL hosting blood drive Feb. 7; need is critical

An emergency call out for blood donations is coming at the right time for those in Polk County looking to help out.
The Cedartown Junior Service League is holding its bi-monthly blood drive to benefit the American Red Cross on Feb. 7, from 2-7 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Cedartown Family Life Center, 144 Essex St., and organizers say they want to be able to help the nationwide blood shortage.
“This blood drive means a lot. It’s a way we can help others, which is at the heart of the League,” said Heather Blackmon, Red Cross officer for the Junior Service League.
While there has been a significant and encouraging response to the dire need for blood across the nation, the American Red Cross has stated it needs more people to give in the weeks ahead to recover from its worst blood shortage in more than a decade.
Since the Red Cross issued its first-ever blood crisis alert during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic, severe winter weather has further complicated efforts to rebuild the blood supply. Hundreds of blood drives have been canceled across the country due to winter storms in January, forcing about 6,500 blood and platelet donations to go uncollected.
As February approaches, and the effects from the spread of the omicron variant and winter weather persist, people are urged to make an appointment now to give blood or platelets.
Those who wish to give blood at the Feb. 7 drive in Cedartown can make an appointment by visiting redcrossblood.org/give and searching for zip code 30125. There they can click on the drive at First Baptist Church and sign up for a specific time period.
Individuals who are at least 17 years old, weigh at least 110 pounds, and are in good health may be able to donate blood. Face masks will be required for everyone, regardless of vaccination status.
With such a need for blood donations, the Red Cross is providing an incentive for people to donate in February. Each donor will receive a $10 Amazon gift card while supplies last.
As organizations like the Cedartown Junior Service league aid in their mission to serve communities everywhere, it is so important for the community to show up and give back.
Founded in 1936, the Cedartown Junior Service League is a long standing organization in the Cedartown community that serves the children of Polk County.
The American Red Cross is a not-for-profit organization that depends on volunteers and the generosity of the American public to deliver its mission. It provides shelter, feeds and provides comfort to victims of disasters as well as supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood donations.