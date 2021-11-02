A hometown favorite is back on for the holidays this year as Cedartown and Rockmart will both have their traditional Christmas parades.
Rockmart will hold its parade with the theme of “Celebration of Christmas” on Thursday, Dec. 2, while Cedartown’s parade themed to “Let It Snow” is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4. Both parades start at 6 p.m. and go through each city’s historic downtown.
Both cities postponed their parades in 2020 because of concerns about COVID-19.
Local churches, school groups, businesses and organizations are encouraged to apply to enter a float into each parade with cash prizes awarded for the top floats. There is no entry fee for either parade.
Rockmart parade applicants can pick up an application at the city offices at 316 N. Piedmont Ave. or go online at www.rockmart-ga.gov for a copy of the application and the complete rules. A valid email address is required to apply, and all participants must submit an application no later than Nov. 20.
The parade will start at the parking lot across from Hillburn Field behind the Rockmart Municipal Complex and go down College Street to North Piedmont Avenue before turning left. It will then turn right onto Elm Street and make a left on Marble Street through historic downtown Rockmart before dispersing.
Spectators are asked to make their way to historic downtown Rockmart on Marble Street for the parade as the Rockmart Fire Department will stop with Santa Claus at the end of the parade at the Rockmart History Museum, 133 S. Marble St., to light the city’s Christmas tree and meet with kids.
Floats will be judged in two categories — churches and schools/clubs/non-profits. The prizes are $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $150 for third place in each category. Businesses are welcome to apply and enter a float and a winner for best commercial float will be selected but there will be no cash prize.
Cedartown’s Christmas Parade is asking for groups to decorate floats according to this year’s theme, “Let It Snow.”
Applications and rules are available on the city’s website — cedartowngeorgia.gov. The deadline to enter an application is Nov. 29 at 5 p.m.
The parade will step off on South Main Street at 6 p.m. on Dec. 4 and go through historic downtown toward the Polk County Courthouse.
Prizes up to $500 will be awarded for the best float in each category, which are churches and open division. The prizes are $500 for first place, $300 for second place and $200 for third place in each category. An overall winner will receive $500 as well.