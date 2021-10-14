Cedartown High School is celebrating its 2021 Homecoming this week with the homecoming queen set to be announced during halftime of the Bulldogs’ Region 7-4A football game against Ridgeland on Friday evening at Cedartown Memorial Stadium.
First up will be the traditional homecoming parade down Main Street in Cedartown on Thursday at 6 p.m.
Senior representatives on the 2021 CHS homecoming court are Graci McElwee, Emma Tuck, Barrett Pirkle, Alyssa Griffin, Rossy Cruz and Gracee Privett.
Junior representatives on the 2021 Cedartown High School homecoming court are Amyia Powell, Edy Lee, Abigail Powell and Maritza Nunez.
Sophomore representatives on the 2021 Cedartown High School homecoming court are Hayze Griffin, Emily Barker, Anna Beth O’Neal and Autumn Boatner.
Freshman representatives on the 2021 Cedartown High School homecoming court are Sydnee Shelton, Landry Atkins, Ava Casey and Carley Casey.