The sounds of Christmas carols, marching bands and even the jolly laugh of St. Nick himself echoed through the downtown of Rockmart and Cedartown last week as each town held its Christmas parade.
Rockmart kicked things off on Thursday, Dec. 2, with its parade themed to “Celebration of Christmas.” The evening was capped off by Santa Claus lighting the tree in front of the Rockmart History Museum on Marble Street.
Cedartown then took to Main Street with its parade on Saturday titled “Let It Snow” with a pre-parade concert from members of Southland Soul and Santa lighting the tree in Holloway Park in front of Polk County Courthouse No. 2.
Each parade awarded prizes for the best floats and divided entries into specific categories.
Rockmart’s winners in the churches division were: First place — Rockmart First United Methodist Church, and second place — New Hope Fellowship Church.
In the clubs/schools/nonprofits division, the winners were: First place — Boy Scout Troop 17, second place — Boy Scouts Pack 76, and third place — Starr Ranch Rescue.
Commercial winners were: First place — Simply Staffing, second place — C&B Contracting, and third place — Tilley’s Home Furnishings.
For Cedartown’s parade, the overall winner was Polk County Public Works. In the open division, which did not include churches, the winners were: First place — Red Hatters, second place — AdventHealth Redmond, and third place — Polk County Show Team.
In the churches division, the winners were: First place — Second Baptist Church, second place — St. Bernadette Catholic Church, and third place — New Hope Fellowship Church.