Helping a group of eager children learn a theatrical production with songs and dialogue in 10 days is one thing.
Doing so with a musical with over 40 music cues and the inclusion of some foreign languages adds a bit of a challenge to the mix.
However, the kids taking part in the Cedartown Performing Arts Center’s annual Children’s Enrichment Summer Camp are giving program director McCall Pirkle some high hopes for this year’s final product, which will be Friday at 6 p.m.
“Things have actually gone very smooth,” Pirkle said last Friday, the fifth day of the camp. “We cast on Monday and we learned all of the choreography and music in three days.”
After a year’s wait due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s program features “Disney’s Moana Jr.” The 60-minute musical adventure, designed for young performers, is based on the 2016 Disney film Moana.
“This is a very music-heavy show for one of the Broadway Junior shows that we normally do,” Pirkle said.
In addition to the music and dancing, the lyrics include different languages native to the Polynesian islands. Pirkle said they have used the guide books that come with the production to help with the pronunciation.
“The kids have picked it up pretty well. They’ve learned things pretty quickly,” Pirkle said.
This is the sixth summer camp that Pirkle has directed. This year she is joined by choreographer Trisha Dobson and vocal director Carter Nelson, two recent Pepperell High School graduates who participated in previous programs.
The public is invited to attend Friday’s performance. The show starts at 6 p.m. and will include programs featuring the participants and their headshots. Tickets are $5 and can be purchased online at CedartownShows.com or at the door.
Based on the 2016 Disney animated feature film, “Disney’s Moana Jr.” is a thrilling and heartwarming stage adaptation of the coming-of-age tale of Moana as she sets sail across the Pacific to save her village and discover the truth about her heritage. She and the demigod Maui embark on an epic journey of self-discovery and camaraderie as she learns to harness the power that lies within.
Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favorite songs by Tony-, Grammy-, Emmy-, and Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Lin-Manuel Miranda, Opetaia Foa’i, and Mark Mancina, such as “How Far I’ll Go,” “Shiny,” and “You’re Welcome.”
This program is supported in part by Georgia Council for the Arts through the appropriations of the Georgia General Assembly. Georgia Council for the Arts also receives support from its partner agency — the National Endowment for the Arts.