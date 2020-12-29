Cedartown officials say delays with mail processing from the post office will likely impact customers getting their most recent water bill.
A press release from the city stated that city officials confirmed with the United States Postal Service that the delivery delay is due to an unprecedented volume increase in mail and limited USPS employee availability due to COVID-19 pandemic.
The water bills, which were for usage from Nov. 10 to Dec. 10, were sent out during the third week of December. As of Tuesday, it is unclear when they will arrive in customers’ mailboxes, City officials said.
The release reminded city water customers they are still responsible for ensuring that their water bill is paid and up to date. If customers do not receive their bill by Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, officials ask that they contact Cedartown City Hall at 770-748-3220.
Customers may also access their water bill balance and make payments online by visiting www.cedartownpay.com or by calling 884-699-2849. To pay online or via phone, customers must have access to their account number. Customers can find their account number on previous bills or by calling city hall.
City officials are encouraging residents to utilize the city’s electronic billing system during this time. If a customer signs up for electronic or “paperless” billing, a digital copy of their monthly bill will be sent to their preferred email account. Customers can sign up for paperless billing by calling city hall at the previously mentioned number.