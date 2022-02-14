A pair of public hearings are scheduled to discuss the approval of a proposed subdivision north of Cedartown that could add 150 single-family homes to a growing part of the city.
Requests for annexation and rezoning have been made by NoMax Investments to the city of Cedartown for approximately 47 acres adjacent to Cherokee Circle behind St. Bernadette Catholic Church and Second Baptist Church Cedartown on Evergreen Lane.
The conceptual plan for the property shows 155 lots, each averaging less than a third of an acre, with an outlet connecting to Cherokee Circle. A plat of the proposed property shows a long stretch of parcel that could be utilized as an extension of Cherokee Circle, connecting it to the south with Evergreen Lane just east of Cherokee Elementary School near Valley Drive.
The property owner is looking to annex the property into the city of Cedartown and have it rezoned from Polk County R-1 residential to a pod designation zoning that would require the developer to adhere to the layout and use of the property that is approved.
The Cedartown Planning Commission, a volunteer civilian board, will hear about the proposed development and hold a public hearing on it Feb. 28 at 10 a.m. in the Cedartown City Commission meeting room at city hall, 201 East Ave.
The planning commission can then send a recommendation to the full city commission for it to consider at its next regular meeting, which is scheduled for March 14 at 6 p.m. A second public hearing regarding the rezoning and annexation of the property will be held at that time as well.
Members of the public can speak for or against the planned development during each hearing. They will be limited to how long they can speak.
City Manager Edward Guzman said they have yet to be given the full details of what the development will look like and what the exact setup will be. He expects those to come out during the presentation to the planning commission on Feb. 28.
“I can’t remember the last time the city had a proposal of this size come forward,” Guzman said.
Guzman said the developer has an engineer working on several studies related to the proposal, including water and sewer studies since annexation would require hooking up to the city’s water and sewer system.
The conceptual plan provided by the developer shows an established flood plan butting up to the west side of the property. Most of the property involved is part of one tax parcel measuring 43.86, while four smaller parcels on Cherokee Circle encompass 2.63 acres. Each parcel sits on the current city limit borders.