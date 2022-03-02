A Cedartown Middle School teacher and coach is recovering at an Atlanta-area hospital after he was struck in the head by a discus Tuesday afternoon at Cedartown High School’s stadium.
Stuart Morse, who had recently started his second season as the head coach of the Cedartown varsity boys’ soccer team, was reportedly hit by a discus thrown by a student as the track and field team was practicing prior to Tuesday’s scheduled soccer matches against Central-Carroll.
The CMS math teacher was immediately attended to and EMTs arrived on the scene. He was taken to Polk Medical Center and air lifted to an Atlanta-area hospital where he underwent surgery to repair skull damage, according to Facebook posts provided by his family.
According to his family, doctors say that Morse is expected to make a full recovery and that while there was no laceration to his brain it did cause some bruising.
A message of support was posted to the Polk School District Facebook page Wednesday morning and several people expressed their prayers for a complete recovery.
“Polk School District collectively joins together to support coach Stuart Morse and his family as he recuperates from yesterday's tragic accident. He is a dedicated and valued member of our team and we wish him nothing less than a full recovery. #stuartstrong #PSDStrong”
Morse is in his sixth year teaching at Cedartown Middle School. He and his wife have three children.
Tuesday’s soccer games were postponed due to the incident. Plans for future games have not yet been made public.