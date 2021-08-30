Cedartown City Commissioner Jessica Payton was elected president of the Georgia Municipal Association’s District 1 during the association’s Annual Convention in Savannah on Aug. 8.
In this role, Payton will serve as a liaison between GMA and municipal officials in GMA’s District 1.
She will also attend GMA-sponsored events, including the association’s annual convention, promote engagement in GMA activities and programs with other cities in the district, advocate for GMA’s legislative priorities, and share with GMA staff any needs and concerns of member cities in their district.
As the District 1 president, Payton will also serve on GMA Board of Directors. She previously served as the district’s vice president in 2020 and was elected to the Cedartown City Commission in 2017. She recently qualified to serve a second term on the city commission and will run unopposed in the November general municipal election.
Created in 1933, GMA is the only state organization that represents municipal governments in Georgia. Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, non-profit organization that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit and technical consulting services to its members. GMA currently represents 537 cities in Georgia.