State funding for the arts in communities across Georgia is going to benefit projects and organizations on both sides of Polk County next year.
The City of Cedartown and the Rockmart Cultural Arts Center were each named as recipients of Georgia Council for the Arts grant awards for fiscal year 2022 on Tuesday, Oct. 26.
Cedartown was awarded $20,525 as part of the Cultural Facilities grant program to upgrade stage lighting at the Cedartown Performing Arts Center. The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center will receive funds from the GCA’s Vibrant Communities grant program. An exact amount was not immediately available.
Georgia Council for the Arts is a division of the Georgia Department of Economic Development.
"We are so thankful to receive this grant," said Cedartown Economic Development Director Oscar Guzman. "Plans are to change the cyc light fixtures to modern LED RGBA DMX lights. As a result, CPAC will have a more color rich background that is highly configurable compared to our old system that used traditional bulbs and a limited assortment of color gels."
Guzman said the old fixtures were beginning to burn out and no spare parts were available for the repairs. He also explained that the grant will allow an update to the CPAC light board which will support the operation of these modern LED fixtures.
"It will add the capability for us to utilize the mobile head lights (from a previous Explore Georgia grant for the Cedartown's Department of Economic Development and Tourism) on stage in a streamlined interface. Along with it comes upgrades to our dimmer rack to support these fixtures and an additional DMX universe to support the expansion," Guzman said.
The Vibrant Communities Grant supports a variety of arts programming opportunities throughout the state, and the Cultural Facilities Grant supports the restoration or renovation of a building to be used for arts programming. Sixty-seven entities in 50 counties will receive $600,000 in funding as part of this year’s awards.
The Rockmart Cultural Arts Center is a leader in providing space for art exhibits and classes as well as promoting all creative arts in the community. The RCAC Art Gallery at 316 N. Piedmont Ave. is preparing to host an exhibit by local artist Susan Waters titled "O Holy Night" from Nov. 2 through Dec. 23. Receptions will be held Nov. 30 and Dec. 4 from 4-7 p.m.
CPAC is hosting its fifth annual art gala "A Night with Local Artists" on Nov. 20 at 7 p.m. as the Skellenger Gallery hosts over 300 works of art while guests enjoy an evening of live music, hors d’oeuvres, and an opportunity to engage in conversation with other artists and community members.
“The arts are the soul of who we are as Georgians and play a significant role in the strength of our economy and vitality of our communities. They contribute to our rich culture and our thriving economy, providing opportunities and experiences along with thousands of jobs,” said Georgia Department of Economic Development Commissioner Pat Wilson.
“As economic recovery from COVID-19 continues, we are pleased to congratulate the recipients of this year’s Vibrant Communities and Cultural Facilities grants. I look forward to seeing this funding put to use to preserve and restore facilities and bolster the impactful work of arts programming in every corner of the state.”
Georgia Council for the Arts received 96 applications from schools, libraries, cities, historical societies, community theatres, Boys & Girls Clubs, and arts and other related organizations from across the state.
Funding for these grants is provided through appropriations from the Georgia General Assembly. Georgia’s creative industries have a reported $62.5 billion impact on the economy, generating roughly $37 billion in revenue and accounting for about 200,000 jobs in the state.
“Arts events supported by Vibrant Communities grants will help jumpstart tourism and bring communities together in all parts of the state, while Cultural Facilities grants will allow organizations to focus on their primary mission by ensuring that the facilities where art and cultural events occur are in good condition,” said Georgia Council for the Arts Director Tina Lilly.
“Georgia Council for the Arts receives reports from grant recipients about how these dollars are invested and their long-term benefits for their communities. We are grateful to the Georgia General Assembly for the opportunity to provide this type of support for our state.”