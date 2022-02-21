Recently retired Cedartown Public Works Director Kelvin Garmon (from left) laughs at the gift of a coffee table featuring his pickaxe he used for nearly 40 years with the city presented by Cedartown City Commissioner Jessica Payton and City Manager Edward Guzman during the commission’s Feb. 14 meeting.
Surrounded by friends and family, Kelvin Garmon stood up as City Manager Edward Guzman addressed the room.
Garmon began his career with the city of Cedartown in 1984 and now, 38 years later, he has retired as the city’s public works director and, from the stories told at the Feb. 14 city commission meeting, a good friend.
“You’ve been hard working, dedicated, you fit the bill for everything. You’ve done just about every job in public works and worked your tail off,” Guzman said during the recognition for Garmon.
“You have really just made public works function so well with the limited resources that we have had and I appreciate that.”
Garmon spent the last four decades running the day to day maintenance and operation of the systems that keep the city going. From controlling the flood gates and preventing major disaster to scheduled upkeep of the city’s 3.5 million gallons of water in storage tanks that rise high above the town.
He officially retired on Jan. 31.
Guzman told the crowd at the commission meeting how previous City Manager Bill Fann convinced Garmon to stick around a little while longer, then when Guzman became city manager in October 2020, he asked him to stay on just a little longer to help the transition.
“Thirty-eight years of service. That’s how much dedication and loyalty that Kelvin Garmon gave the city of Cedartown. And quite honestly, I don’t know if we’ll ever have a city employee again that gets up to 38 years of service,” Guzman said.
As part of the evening, Garmon was presented with a special gift — a coffee table. But it wasn’t just any coffee table.
Laid inside the table and placed under acrylic is the original pickaxe Garmon used since he started with the city along with a plaque listing his dedicated years of service.
“It’s the same pickaxe that I’ve had since I started for the city 38 years ago,” Garmon said, holding back tears as he described the loyal piece of equipment.
“That’s the only thing that is left that has been here as long as I have. I’m the one that bent it and I’ve dug a lot of holes with it.”
A reception was held prior to the board meeting to mark Garmon’s retirement.
Matthew Wray has already been assigned as the city’s new public works director. He has worked in various capacities in the department for almost seven years.