A Rome man arrested last month for a string of armed robberies across Northwest Georgia has been identified as the primary suspect in the April robbery of the CVS Pharmacy in Cedartown, according to Cedartown Police.
Anthony Lavell Williams Jr., 26, was arrested at his home at 309B Ross St. on July 22 by a multi-jurisdictional task force including the Rome Police Department and Georgia Bureau of Investigation.
An investigation by Rome police alongside the GBI and FBI turned up evidence that Williams had robbed at least nine stores in Floyd County between December 2019 and April 3 and then moved on to other cities, Assistant RPD Police Chief Debbie Burnett said.
Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome and investigators from the Cedartown Police Department met with several law enforcement representatives from neighboring jurisdictions Tuesday morning in Rome.
The meeting centered around the robberies where the perpetrator targeted mostly pharmacies and committed these crimes in the same manner, often dressed in the same identifiable clothing.
“This meeting was an information-sharing event between several law enforcement agencies whose business communities have been affected by these robberies,” explained Newsome. He also said the CPD will continue cooperating with all Northwest Georgia agencies as the investigation into the alleged robbery spree continues. “We appreciate the continued support and coordinated efforts from our fellow officers across the region.”
Williams is also facing at least one armed robbery charge in Carroll County and has warrants for his arrest in Fort Oglethorpe. He is suspected of robbing at least one CVS store and stealing prescription medications, Burnett said.