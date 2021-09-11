A Cedartown man was killed Friday afternoon after he was involved in a multi-vehicle wreck on the Cedartown Bypass.
Harold Grogan Gary, 84, was pronounced dead on the scene by Polk County Coroner Norman Smith after the 2009 Dodge Dakota pick-up truck he was driving was hit by a tractor-trailer truck at the intersection of Fairgrounds Road on Ga. Loop 1.
According to the Georgia State Patrol:
The Dodge Dakota was traveling north on the bypass, while the tractor-trailer was traveling southbound in the left lane. A Dodge Ram 3500 hauling a flatbed trailer was in the right lane traveling southbound next to the tractor-trailer.
As Gary attempted to turn left onto the westbound ramp he entered the tractor-trailer's lane. The driver of the tractor-trailer swerved to the right to avoid him and struck the left side of the Dodge Ram.
The tractor-trailer then struck the right side of the Dodge Dakota as the Dodge Ram went off the west side of the road and came to rest in a large ditch. The Dodge Dakota came to a stop in the southbound right land and caught fire.
The tractor-trailer went off of the west side of the road before coming back on the roadway and turning over on its right side. The southbound lanes of the roadway were shut down for an extended amount of time because of the investigation into the wreck and efforts to upright the tractor-trailer.
There were no other passengers in the Dodge Dakota, and no other information on any other injuries was provided by GSP. The report was not complete as of Saturday afternoon.