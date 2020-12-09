Cedartown Legion presents check to Sheriff's Office Toy Express fund

Cedartown American Legion Post 86 delivered an early stocking stuffer on Wednesday that will help local children have a Merry Christmas this year.
The Legion's officers presented a check for $6,515 to Polk County Sheriff Johnny Moats to go toward the agency's Toy Express program.
Members of the local American Legion donated money and sold barbecue plates to raise the money, and The American Legion organization gave $3,000 on top of that.
The Polk County Sheriff's Office's Toy Express program provides toys and clothes to children in Polk County during Christmas through donations from local businesses and individuals.
Monetary donations, as well as new, unwrapped toys, are collected throughout November and December to be able to give to families in need. Several businesses in Cedartown and Rockmart are collection points for toys.
Polk County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Jonathan Blackmon and Moats said the Cedartown Legion's contribution will go far.
Blackmon said they have 185 children registered for the program and confirm a family's need before providing gifts. Each child who is registered gets a brand new winter coach on top of the toys.
To donate to the program or for more information, contact Blackmon or Cpl. Rachel Haddix at 770-749-2901.