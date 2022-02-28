Representing their school and country on the world stage, the Cedartown High School international debate team can call themselves world champions.
The three-person team of senior Nellie Abdul-Rahman, and juniors Seth Wright and Ava Reaves participated in the Seventh Annual Parliamentary Debate World Congress Online Conference and Competition the week of Feb. 7, making it to the finals and going on to defeat Shibuya School from Tokyo to win the title.
Cedartown has taken part in the PDWC each of the last seven years, with this year marking the furthest the United States had ever gone in the competition, which included 11 total debate teams from around the world.
“I’m extremely proud of my team,” said Cedartown coach Jennifer Cupp, who is an English and literature teacher at CHS. “Our semifinals and finals were held at 3 a.m. local time, and we all woke up around 2 a.m. in order to be alert and awake enough to execute our debates on time. They overcame a rigorous schedule and still maintained their regular classes and activities. My kids aren’t just world champions, they’re superheroes!”
Traditionally held in Saitama, Japan, the PDWC has been held via Zoom online the last three years due to the covid pandemic. Cupp said the trip is a highlight of the year for the team as they get to interact with other students from around the world and travel to parts of Japan.
“It’s an amazing trip, and the friendships and bonds formed during that week have lasted for years. Sadly, we have only gotten a taste of that the past three years by debating and attending cultural connect events via Zoom, but it’s still been special,” Cupp said.
The schedule for the Cedartown team included attending cultural connect video conferences either very early in the morning or late at night and presenting a video about their school and town one morning. Activities included a Japanese calligraphy class with a Shodo artist and Mizuhiki, or rice paper string bending.
“This year they sent us a box of supplies, so the kids were able to make the crafts along with the professional artists. We are even sending back some of our artwork to be hung in a temple in Kawagoe (Japan),” Cupp said.
Cedartown’s team had six debates throughout the week which were in the style of British Parliamentary Debate. The United Kingdom company Debate Mate runs the debates and provide the timekeepers and judges that scores the debates. Teams get their topics at least 24 hours in advance to meet, practice and research both sides. Teams get their position and have 15 minutes before the debate to discuss strategy.
After victories against Vietnam and Shibuya followed a loss to Kobe, Japan, Cedartown’s team was elated to find out it had made it to the semifinals. A win there set up a second showdown with Shibuya, who has won the competition several times in the past.
The PDWC was started by Kazuko Nakadai, an elderly woman who wanted to use her wealth to spread kindness, diplomacy, and friendship through friendly, English debates. Each year, she invites and pays for 11-13 countries to come to Japan for this competition.
Cedartown High School was chosen to participate in this conference because when Nakadai was looking for teams and countries to invite, her dear, dear, close friend, the Kimotos of Kimoto Tech suggested a school in Cedartown, Georgia, where their plant is located.
“We truly are the only team from the USA that competes in this event. We represent America, and it is such an honor. We will be forever grateful to the Kimotos for suggesting our school,” Cupp said.