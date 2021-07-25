A special moment for a local civic group was observed last week as the Exchange Club of Cedartown held its annual officer installation ceremony.
Last Thursday’s meeting at Cherokee Golf and Country Club saw the club install women into the roles of both president and president elect for the first time in its long history.
With the installation ceremony overseen by Georgia Exchange District 1 President Elect JP Cooper, who is also a member of the Rome Exchange Club, five members of the Cedartown club were installed for the 2021-2022 term.
Jane Holbrooks Hamlett was installed as club president, Angela Foster Moore as president elect, Oscar Guzman as immediate past president, Dan Riley as treasurer and Walt Ruppert Jr. as secretary,
Cooper thanked the club for always extending a warm welcome to the members of the Rome club and praised the group for continuing to do the work of Exchange.
“We make our community a better place to live and you all have certainly done a good job of doing that,” Cooper said.
“This past year has been very trying for all involved. I'm certainly proud that you have done as well as you have and kept your club together, continuing to push the goals of Exchange, and to help the people of Polk County and Cedartown.”
Hamlett told the club she and the other officers are excited to get to work.
“We have some ideas to really promote our club and get Exchange Club out there so we can attract new membership, and that is our goal this year is to attract as much new membership as we possibly can,” she said.
The club is already hard at work on organizing the 2021 Polk County Fair, which will be held Sept. 8-12 at the Polk County Fairgrounds.
It will be the return of the annual fall tradition after the club was forced to postpone the 2020 fair because of the obstacles presented by state COVID-19 restrictions.