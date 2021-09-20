Cedartown celebrating 100 years of library

It has been nearly 100 years since the Hawkes Children’s Library first opened its doors in Cedartown, and two groups have decided to celebrate this anniversary.
The Sara Hightower Regional Library and the Polk County Historical Society invite everyone to an open house event on Thursday, Sept. 30, from 3-6 p.m. at the Hawkes Children’s Library building on North College Street to mark the 100th anniversary of library services in Cedartown.
A library themed story time will be held in the garden behind the Hawkes building beginning at 5 p.m. and children of all ages are welcome to attend.
More than 100 years ago, the people of Cedartown and the estate of Atlanta philanthropist A.K. Hawkes set a plan in motion to give Cedartown its first free public library. The Hawkes Children’s Library opened on Sept. 30, 1921. Next week’s event will celebrate 100 years of providing the people of Cedartown with free access to information and resources.
“In the early 20th century, the people of Cedartown realized that a free public library would be of great benefit to the city and went above and beyond to ensure that the city could be proud of their library for years to come,” said Allison Robinson, Cedartown Library branch manager.
“At this celebration, we hope to reflect on the past as well as look to the future of the library, giving people a sense of nostalgia in returning to the Hawkes building and sharing the ways that the library can still impact and improve their lives and the lives of their neighbors.”
At the formal opening of the library one hundred years ago, citizens were asked to bring a book to help fill the shelves of the new library. To recognize the support of the community over the past century and to repay it, in some small part, any child attending the 100th anniversary celebration will receive a free book.
Special activities at the event will also include tours of the Hawkes Children’s Library building, a representative of the Historical Society to speak about the history of the building and the services, exhibits about the history of Cedartown’s libraries and current library services, and free goody bags.
The historic building was designed by Neel Reid and is now a museum and research resource center operated by the Polk County Historical Society. It was listed on the National Register of Historic Places on Nov. 24, 1980.
For more information about this event or the Cedartown Library, contact Robinson at arobinson@shrls.org or 770-748-5644.