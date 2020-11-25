Efforts by Cedartown city officials and employees to have some sort of community Christmas event has once again hit a snag.
The city announced Wednesday that it was canceling the “reverse” Christmas parade that was scheduled for Dec. 5 at the Polk County Fairgrounds because of a lack of interest after only a few groups registered to participate.
Seen as an alternative to the city’s traditional Christmas parade that draws thousands of spectators to downtown Cedartown, the “reverse parade” was going to ensure floats and displays were set up with plenty of space between them while vehicles drove around a loop.
The event would have cut down on the threat of transmission of COVID-19 during a time of year when the flu is also prevalent.
But a post on the city’s Facebook page Wednesday noted that only three floats had registered for the event, with the deadline to enter coming up on Monday.
“We get it. Many churches aren't meeting, or when they do, it's only for Sunday service,” the post said. “Many clubs and other organizations that always participate are either not meeting or trying to social distance.”
The post said that the event’s theme, "Let it Snow," will be carried over to next year’s parade, which will hopefully return to its traditional form.
City officials said they were trying to finalize ideas for at least one other community event to be held before Christmas but they were not ready to release details at this time.