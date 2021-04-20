As one of the first major indicators that things are returning to some form of the way they were, the Cedar Valley Arts Festival will once again take over Peek Park in Cedartown this weekend.
The 56th annual arts and crafts fair presented by the Cedartown Junior Service League kicks off at 8 a.m. on Saturday, April 24, with the traditional Cedar Valley Arts Festival 5K/10K on North College Street.
Vendors and live entertainment then follow from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Amanda Gravett, who in addition to serving as JSL president is also chairperson of the festival committee, said while they are excited about some of the new events scheduled for this year, the fact that the spring tradition is happening this year is enough cause for celebration.
The civic club was forced to cancel the 2020 festival because of safety restrictions brought on by the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year, Gravett said they looked at how similar events had been organized around the area and took into consideration information from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control regarding COVID-19 rates when deciding to move forward.
“Because our event is outside and spread out and because we were able to hear from some of our vendors already doing other festivals, we felt like it was safe enough for us to continue planning and holding the arts festival this year,” Gravett said.
“We are extremely excited to hold this event this year. We feel the excitement from our community and vendors as well. Everyone is looking forward to being a part of one more thing that is ‘normal.’”
Visitors will still be encouraged to maintain physical distancing during the festival and take advantage of hand sanitizer stations put up throughout the park.
Over 60 craft and food vendors will be set up over the weekend, while the weekend will also include live entertainment from several area groups.
New this year is a car show on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and a dog show on Sunday at 2 p.m. Registration for the car show $20 per car, and dog show participants can register at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday for $5.
“A big difference this year is that we did decide to move all of our children’s art to a virtual art gallery rather than hanging the artwork on the tennis courts,” Gravett said. “Those galleries can be found on our website.”
More information can be found on the festival’s website, www.cedarvalleyartsfestival.com, or by visiting the festival’s Facebook page.
The Junior Service League’s primary mission is to serve the children in the community. All proceeds from the festival are used for scholarships for high school seniors at both Cedartown and Rockmart high schools. They also go to fund special programs and organizations that serve children in the community.