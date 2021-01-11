The Cedartown City Commission appointed Commissioner Andrew Carter as the new chair of the board as the first action in its first business meeting of 2021 on Monday, Jan. 11.
The Cedartown native took the chair’s seat after he was voted into the position and oversaw the agenda for the remainder of the meeting. Carter was elected to the board in 2015 and took his seat in January, 2016. He ran unopposed for a second four-year term in 2019.
“Thank you to my fellow commissioners. It is an honor to be in this chair,” Carter said. “I love this city. I moved and came back. I love it here.”
Matt Foster, who served as chair in 2019 and 2020, was selected as chair pro tem.
Appointing the new chair and chair pro tem was the first action item on Monday’s agenda. Commissioner Sam Branch nominated Carter for chair and Foster for pro tem, which Commissioner Dale Tuck seconded.
With no other nominations, the board voted and unanimously approved the appointments.
Carter, who has not served as commission chair during his time on the board, said he would never have run for election to the group if it had not been for former city manager Bill Fann, who retired last September.
Carter is the station manager at WGAA Radio where his duties include program director, news and sports director.
City Manager Edward Guzman also informed the board about some upcoming projects that will be affecting local business and industries.
Guzman announced that Norax Supplements will be adding onto its facility in the Cedartown South Industrial Park on Tenth Street with a 12,500-square foot expansion in the coming months.
The company, which moved into the facility in 2019, provides in-house formulation, contract manufacturing, private labeling, custom packaging, and distribution support to the global dietary supplement industry. They have been in operation in their Cedartown location since 2014.
In other news, Guzman told the commission about a project to give a “minor facelift” to the Walmart on Rome Highway that will be taking place in the near future. The cost is expected to be around $750,000.
Both items will provide a boost to the local economy, Guzman said, as contractors are hired and spend money in the community.
The commission also approved a proclamation sponsored by Ferst Readers of Polk County to proclaim February as “For the Love of Reading” Month.
Ferst Readers is an organization that sends a free book every month to children from birth to 5 years old to promote reading and strengthen the community through books and literacy resources for young children in Polk County.