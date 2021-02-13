Law enforcement officials have reported that the body of missing 17-year-old Jesus Betancourt-Torres was located Saturday afternoon. Officials say there are no apparent signs of foul play, but an investigation continues.
A media release from the city of Cedartown explained the body was located in an area outside of the Cedartown city limits, and both the Cedartown Police Department and the Polk County Police Department are handling the case.
Betancourt-Torres was found after an organized search party assembled early this morning. The searchers were made up of local residents, church members, law enforcement and fire department officials.
The high school senior had been missing since Monday, Feb. 8, from the 5th Street area of Cedartown.
Cedartown Police Chief Jamie Newsome said Friday that the teenager's family had been fully cooperative with law enforcement and police had been in close communication with them in recent days.
Newsome and Cedartown Police investigators had searched an area Thursday but had not found any evidence of Betancourt-Torres.
Saturday's discovery is just the most recent tragedy to hit the Cedartown community, specifically Cedartown High School.
Sisters Gracie and Ava Reed died in a tragic car crash on U.S. 27 south of Cedartown on Thursday, Jan. 21. Gracie, 16, was a student at Cedartown High School and was driving while her little sister Ava, 12, was a passenger. Ava attended Cedartown Middle School.
Then on Sunday, Jan. 24, senior MJ Whatley, a senior football player at Cedartown High School, was found unresponsive in his home and pronounced dead.