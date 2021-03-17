Cedartown city commissioners joined city staff in rejoicing following the approval of a bid to begin developing the land just north of North Business Park at last week’s board meeting.
Two years after the city was initially approved to receive a $328,306 grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission to help provide infrastructure to the site known as the York property, the city was granted final approval from the federal government in late 2020.
A bid request was put out earlier this year, and City Manager Edward Guzman informed the board at its meeting on Monday, March 8, that staff recommended the low bidder, UWS Inc., for phase one of the project.
The contractor, based in Trion, listed a 120-day work schedule with a cost of $670,425. Work will include the extension of the city sewer line onto the western side of the property as well as the extension of county water lines.
The other component of the first phase will be the creation of two 100-foot entrance road stub-outs on Davis Road — a west entrance and an east entrance. The board unanimously approved the bid.
The 240-acre tract of land was purchased by the city of Cedartown in 2016 and sits just across Davis Road from the currently occupied parcels of the park along the Cedartown Bypass. The property extends from Davis Road north on an elevation up to the Cedartown water tower and west to Burkhalter Road.
Movement on the development of the property was halted by a number of studies and surveys required by the federal government before the grant could be used.
Guzman provided the commissioners with a quick rundown of the road blocks during the meeting at the request of Commissioner Matt Foster, which included environmental studies, a survey by the United States Army Corps of Engineers, wetlands determination study, an endangered species survey and state historical society survey.
Guzman also mentioned that Cedartown Youth Baseball and the Cedartown Recreation Department are holding opening day festivities on Saturday, marking the first day for youth baseball, softball and soccer in Cedartown.
A parade featuring the teams will begin at 9 a.m. near Wissahickon Avenue and travel down College Street before ending at Bert Wood Park. Opening ceremonies will then be held before games begin on the fields.
In other action, the commission approved the use of the Peek Park amphitheater by Second Baptist Church on April 2 to hold Good Friday services. The board also approved Youngs Grove Baptist Church to use the lot on West Ware Street on April 24 for a community mission outreach event in cooperation with other local churches.