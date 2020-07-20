The number of reported cases of the new coronavirus in Polk County surpassed 400 over the weekend, while the number of new cases reported decreased after an uptick over several days last week.
The Georgia Department of Public Health’s daily COVID-19 status report — which can be found at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-19-daily-status-report — also includes a new death of a Polk County resident as a result of difficulties from the new virus.
The only information provided says the deceased was an 84-year-old man who had previous health problems. The DPH is continuing to investigate the death and updated information may be provided at a later date.
The death, which is just the second related to the new coronavirus in Polk County, was first reported on Saturday’s daily status report although it is not certain when the person died.
On Monday, the DPH reported just two new COVID-19 cases for Polk County to bring the total number of positive cases to 417. Just five new cases were reported in Sunday’s report, bringing an end to four straight days of double-digit new cases.
Polk County saw its biggest one-day total last Wednesday, July 15, when the DPH reported 38 new cases. Last week also saw two new hospitalizations of Polk County residents as a result of COVID-19, according to the state department, to bring that total to 20.
The Polk County Health Department continues to offer drive-up testing for COVID-19. The service is available at the facility at 125 E. Ware St. in Cedartown from 8:30 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Those wanting to get tested are asked to call 770-749-2270 when they arrive and a nurse will come out to their vehicle to administer the test, with results reported to the person at a later date.