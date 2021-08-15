Alabama men held without bond in connection with local burglary

Two Alabama men remain in jail without bond after they were arrested and charged in connection with a residential burglary in southwest Polk County.
According to Polk County Police:
Troy Russell Emerich, 30, and Justin Ryan Hamilton, 29, both of Fruithurst, Ala., were taken into custody as suspects in a burglary that occurred on Ga. 100 south of Cedartown on Thursday, Aug. 12.
Police were initially dispatched to the residence around 2:30 p.m. when a caller advised Polk County E-911 that she confronted a man inside of her residence as she returned home from work. The suspect then fled on foot.
While on the way to the home, a Polk County officer spotted Emerich walking along the roadway. He stopped the suspect and, through preliminary investigation, determined he had been involved in the burglary.
While at the home, police received a call about another man walking in the area of Ga. 100 and Treat Mountain Road. Police were able to locate the man, who was later identified as Hamilton, and were able to uncover he had been involved in the burglary as well.
Both men were taken into custody without incident and face felony burglary charges. Police state the investigation into the burglary is still active and further information points to the men possibly being involved in other incidents in the area.
Anyone who may have additional information related to the case is asked to call Det. Brandon Crawford at 678-246-5123. The Polk County Police Department thanked the Cedartown Police Department for their assistance in this case.