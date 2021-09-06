1st round of millage rates set; more coming next week

Increased revenue from local sales taxes and growth in the county is paving the way for minor reductions in millage rates among Polk County’s governments and school district.
All five tax-levying agencies in the county have already or are expected to adopt their 2021 millage rate within the next week, with the county commission the most recent body to pass their rate.
The board unanimously approved a net rate of 9.930 at a called meeting on Aug. 24, a decrease from last year’s rate of 9.95. County officials said the reduction was mostly due to increased collection from the local option sales tax.
According to numbers provided by the county finance department, August’s LOST returns were $316,980.80, up almost $51,166 from the same month a year prior.
One mill represents a tax liability of $1 for every $1,000 of assessed value. Property is assessed at 40 percent of the fair market value. Under the new rate, property in Polk County with an assessed value of $100,000 would have a county tax bill of $993, not counting any homestead or other exemptions.
The county commission also approved the Polk School District’s adopted 2021 millage rate of 14.110, a rollback from last year’s rate of 14.139. That rate is paid by all property owners within the county.
Both the county and Polk School District each made significant cuts to their millage rates in 2020, with the county adopting a rollback of 2.637 mills from the countywide tax levy of 12.587 and the school district dropping from 15.664.
The Cedartown City Commission has advertised it will set its 2021 millage rate for city residents at its meeting Monday, Sept. 13 at 6 p.m. The advertised rollback rate of 10.934 mills is less than the 2020 rate of 10.949.
Rockmart’s city council is expected to adopt its 2021 millage rate at its meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. The city has advertised a net rate of 8.550 after the rollback rate is applied. The city’s 2020 rate was 8.662.
Aragon lowered its 2021 millage rate as well, but not the full rollback rate that it could have. The city council unanimously adopted a rate of 8.500 at its Aug. 25 meeting, a reduction of 0.384 mills compared to the 2020 rate.
Aragon had the option of setting the net millage rate at 8.300 with the full rollback applied because of an estimated tax digest increase of more than $3.5 million compared to last year.