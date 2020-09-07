Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes, even the midst of a pandemic and economic turmoil.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 45274057. Her name is Sunny and she is an orange and white Tabby mix. She has a white chest and tabby stripes on her legs and the classic Tabby “M” on her forehead. She has large round amber eyes and standout white whiskers. She is approximately 4 months old and has received her first in the series of kitten vaccines. She has suffered an injury to her tail and should see a vet for evaluation and repair. Sunny is super friendly and LOVES to play!
Second is ID No. 45351657 and his name is Hickory, a Rhodesian Ridgeback type mix. He does not have the classic “Ridge” of the Ridgeback but otherwise very much looks the part. He is a young adult, 1-2 years old. He is a bit thin and currently weighs about 65 pounds. He is a little timid at first but very friendly and calm, and appears to get along well with other dogs. He is well mannered on a leash and does not pull. He’s a handsome dog and would become a devoted companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Sept. 9, Sept. 23, Oct. 7 and Oct. 21. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Friday’s from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Rd. in Cedartown.