Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 48506419. Volunteers have named her Dallas. She is a beautiful shepherd mix. She is a young adult approximately 1 year old, weighs about 60 pounds. She appears to have already been spayed but will need veterinarian to confirm. Dallas has had some obedience training. She will “sit” and “lie down” when asked. She is very friendly and attentive. She would be a great dog for an active family.
Second is ID No. 48561191. Volunteers have named him Ron. He is a handsome orange tabby with some white on his chest and legs. He is still a kitten under a year old. He is super friendly and inquisitive. He is very athletic and playful. He will make an entertaining companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Sept. 8, Sept 22, Oct. 6 and Oct. 20. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.