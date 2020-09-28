Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First up is cat ID No. 45433109. She is a beautiful black and orange Tortoiseshell cat with a short, soft and smooth coat. She has large amber eyes that are constantly looking for adventure. She is approximately 3 months old, lean and athletic. She has had her first in the series of kitten vaccines. She is very friendly and super playful. She would be an entertaining companion.
Second is ID No. 45471682. They call him Stills. He was found with two others, Crosby and Nash. Crosby was pet of the week last week and is still available. Stills is a handsome yellow lab mix. He is a young adult, 1-2 years old. He weighs about 50 pounds. He is very friendly and gets along well with other dogs. He walks on leash. He’d be a devoted companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Oct. 7, Oct. 21, Nov. 4 and Nov. 18. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Friday’s from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Rd. in Cedartown.