Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Jasmine (ID No. 48695197) was picked up as a stray. Her sister Ariel (ID No. 48695211) is also at animal control. They both look very similar and the pictures are of Jasmine. Both are chocolate brown lab/shepherd type mixes. Jasmine is solid chocolate. Ariel has just a touch of white on her chest. They are young adults, approximately 1 year old, and weigh about 50 pounds. Both have had their first in the series of distemper/parvo vaccines. They are very friendly and enjoy attention. They walk on a leash and will sit when asked. They can be adopted separately or together. They will make great family pets.
Ichabod is a young black and white domestic short hair. He has a black nose and a white tip on his tail. He has large dark amber eyes. Ichabod has had his first in the series of FVRCP vaccines. He is very friendly and likes to play. He also enjoys cuddles. He will be a loving, entertaining companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Oct. 6 and Oct. 20. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.