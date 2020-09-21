Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 45437413. They call her Gusty. She’s a cute little fawn tabby kitten with inquisitive amber eyes. She is 4-5 months old and has had her first in the series of kitten vaccines. She’s a fun baby girl!
Second is ID No. 45471722. They call him Crosby. He is an adult retriever/Shar Pei mix. He weighs approximately 65 pounds. He is a golden color with brown eyes. He is a friendly boy, walks on leash and is a handsome dog!
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Sept. 23, Oct. 7 and Oct. 21. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Friday’s from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Rd. in Cedartown.