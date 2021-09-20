Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 48603757. Volunteers have named him Blaze. He is a chocolate and white Boxer/Bulldog type mix. Blaze is about 2 years old. He appears to already be neutered but will need a veterinarian to confirm. He walks well on a leash and will sit when asked. He is very friendly and appears to be okay with other dogs. Blaze would be a great family pet.
Second is ID No. 48611987, and volunteers have named her Latte. She is a beautiful Domestic medium hair. She is mostly white with brown patches that contain stripes like a tabby. She has tufts of hair sprouting from her ears and a long fluffy tail. She has had her first in the series of kitten vaccines. Latte is very friendly and loves attention. She is playful, too. Latte would be a loving companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Sept 22, Oct. 6 and Oct. 20. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.