Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes, even the midst of a pandemic and economic turmoil.
So officials are reducing the price of cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The price for cat adoptions is now $10, though the cost for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 45278135. They call her KitKat. She is a domestic short hair with an orange and black tortoiseshell coat. She has large round amber colored eyes. She’s approximately 4 months old and has had her first in the series of kitten vaccines. KitKat is very affectionate and loves attention. She is kid friendly, too! She would be a wonderful addition to any family.
Second is ID No. 45342886, or Mixie. She is approximately 1 year old and is a smaller lab mix weighing about 40 pounds. She is mostly black with a white chest. She is a bit timid but very friendly. She’s a very nice dog!
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Sept. 9, Sept. 23, Oct. 7 and OCt. 21. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Friday’s from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Rd. in Cedartown.