Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 45419234. This girl is a beautiful Calico Tabby mix with black, gold and white of a calico and stripes on her legs and face like a tabby cat. Her large almond shaped eyes are green. She is very friendly and affectionate. She is attentive and likes to play. She would be a fun companion.
Second is ID No. 45441637. They call her Arya and she is a very cute little cattle dog type mix. She is about 6 months old and weighs about 30 pounds. Her coat is brindle and white, and she has chocolate brown eyes and stand up ears. She is very friendly and playful, and appears to get along well with other dogs. She already walks on a leash and would be a great family pet!
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Sept. 23, Oct. 7 and Oct. 21. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Friday’s from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Rd. in Cedartown.