Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 48573007 and his name is Luke. He was surrendered by an owner who could no longer care for him. Luke is a reddish gold Lab/Terrier type mix with a white chest and toes. He is a young adult and weighs approximately 60 pounds. He is very friendly and playful. He walks on leash but can be strong. He will sit when asked. He would be a fun dog for an active family.
Second is ID No. 48589705. Volunteers have named her October. She is a solid black domestic short hair with large amber eyes. She is a little less than a year old. October is very affectionate and enjoys cuddle time. She is a curious kitty and likes to play. She would make a loving companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Sept 22, Oct. 6 and Oct. 20. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.