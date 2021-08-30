Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Our dog of the week is ID No. 48462807. Volunteers have named him Wilbur. He is hound-type mix, and is mostly tan with a black muzzle and white on his chest and toes. Wilbur is about 10 months old and currently weighs about 50 pounds. He walks on a leash and will sit when asked. He is very friendly and appears to get along well with other dogs. Wilbur will be a great family pet.
Our cat of the week is ID No. 48458037. Volunteers have named her Peaches. She is a beautiful calico kitten with a short, smooth coat. She is about 5 months old. Peaches is very friendly and playful. She is a curious kitty and ready for fun. She will be an entertaining companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Sept. 8, Sept 22, Oct. 6 and Oct. 20. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.