Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First up is ID No. 45433096. She is a very cute black and white tuxedo kitten. She is about 3 months old and has received her first in the series of kitten vaccines. She is super friendly, playful, very curious and not afraid of anything! What a fun kitten!
Second is ID No. 45471773. They call him Nash. He was picked up along with Crosby and Stills, both of whom have been adopted. He is a retriever/Shar Pei type mix. He is a golden color with attentive chocolate brown eyes. He is a young adult, 1-2 years old, and weighs 50-60 pounds. He is very friendly. He walks well on leash. He is a handsome dog!
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Oct. 7, Oct. 21, Nov. 4 and Nov. 18. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Friday’s from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Rd. in Cedartown.