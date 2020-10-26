Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 45842186. They call him Ripley. He is a juvenile gray and white domestic shorthair with large amber eyes. He appears to have already been neutered, but a veterinarian can confirm. He is very friendly and athletic, enjoys attention, and loves playing with toys. A fun kitty!
Second is ID No. 45852518. They call him Lemon Drop. He is a young adult terrier-type mix. He is about a year old and weighs under 50 pounds. His short coat is black and white. One ear stands up and the other folds over. He looks like he is smiling and his tail is always in motion. He walks well on a leash and appears to get along well with other dogs. He’d be a great family pet!
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Nov. 4, Nov. 18, Dec. 2, and Dec. 16. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Friday’s from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Rd. in Cedartown.