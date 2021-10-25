Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Sookie, ID No. 48725176, was surrendered by a family that could no longer keep him. He is a young adult, approximately 1 year old, and weighs about 50 pounds. His coat is a handsome gold and black tiger stripe brindle with a splotch of white on his chest. He has received a distemper/parvo vaccine. Sookie walks well on a leash, and will “sit” and “lie down” when asked. He is good with children and appears to get along well with other dogs. Sookie would make a great addition to any family.
Kaylee, ID No. 48876905, was found by a Good Samaritan and was brought to the shelter to rescue. Kaylee had a can stuck on her head! She is a beautiful grey tabby mix with a silky medium length coat. She has white socks on her front paws and white boots on her hind legs. She has the classic tabby “M” on her forehead. Kaylee has tufts of fur sprouting from her ears, long white whiskers and a bottle brush tail. She has beautiful green eyes. She is friendly and affectionate. She is a quiet, curious girl who also likes to play. She would be a beautiful, quiet companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Nov. 3, Nov. 17, Dec. 1 and Dec. 15. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.