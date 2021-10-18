Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Bone, ID No. 48723349, is a white and tan juvenile American Bulldog/AmStaff type mix. He is 8-10 months old. Bone is a bit thin and currently weighs approximately 35 pounds. He has had his first in the series of distemper/parvo vaccines. Bone is very friendly and appears to get along well with other dogs. He walks on a leash and is playful, too. He will grow to be a devoted companion and would enjoy inclusion in family activities.
Fritos, ID No. 48816352, is an orange tabby cat with the classic tabby “M” on his forehead. His coat has spots and stripes, and he has round, amber eyes. Fritos is a medium-sized adult. He was given a FVRCP vaccine. Fritos is calm and observant. He enjoys attention and likes to play. He would would make a loving, quiet companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Oct. 20, Nov. 3 and Nov. 17. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.