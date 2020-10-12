Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First pet of the week for this week is ID No. 45571388. They call her Candy Cane. She is an orange and white domestic short hair/tabby mix. She has large round amber eyes. She is a juvenile, 6 months to a year old, and has had her first in the series of kitten vaccines. She is super friendly and very playful. She would make an entertaining companion.
Next is ID No. 45646930. They call him Bingo. He is a black and white bulldog type mix. He is a young adult, 1 to 2 years old, and weighs approximately 50 pounds. He walks well on leash and will sit when asked. He appears to get along well with other dogs. He is very friendly and loves attention and would make a loving companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Oct. 21, Nov. 4, Nov. 18, Dec. 2, and Dec. 16. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Friday’s from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Rd. in Cedartown.