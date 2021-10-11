Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Autumn, ID No. 48756830, was surrendered by an owner who could no longer keep her. She is a bulldog/cattle dog type mix. She has a beautiful tiger stripe brindle coat with white on her chest and feet. Autumn is a young, 1-2-year-old adult. She weighs about 50 pounds. She is very friendly and playful. She walks on leash but pulls a bit. Autumn appears to get along well with other dogs. She would make a great addition to an active family.
Starburst, ID No. 48766714, was picked up as a stray. She is fawn tabby domestic short hair. She has golden splotches throughout her coat. Starburst is a medium-size young adult. She has received a FVRCP vaccine. Starburst is super friendly and affectionate. She enjoys attention. She is a curious, playful kitty. Starburst would make a loving, entertaining companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Oct. 20, Nov. 3 and Nov. 17. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.