Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 45645956. Volunteers have named him Dracula! He is a large, soft and fluffy domestic long hair. He is almost all black except for sparse white hairs on his chest and a white spot on his belly. His almond shaped eyes are amber/green. He is very friendly and affectionate. Playful, too! He’s a very handsome cat.
Second is ID No. 45645956. Her name is Star and she was surrendered along with her puppy, who has been adopted. Star is an adult boxer/lab mix. She weighs about 50 pounds, and is black and white. Don’t let the grey on her muzzle fool you ... she is not a senior. She is very friendly and a sweet girl. She is good with children and other dogs. She would be a great family addition.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Nov. 4, Nov. 18, Dec. 2, and Dec. 16. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Friday’s from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Rd. in Cedartown.