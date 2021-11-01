Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Tootsie Roll, ID No. 48856094, is a beautiful black and orange tortoiseshell cat. Her coat is short and smooth. She has large amber eyes. Tootsie Roll is a juvenile less than a year old. She was surrendered by an owner who could no longer care for her. She was given an FVRCP vaccine when she arrived at the shelter. Tootsie Roll is friendly and affectionate. She also loves to play. She would be an entertaining companion.
Olive, ID No. 48848959, is a handsome domestic short hair. He is mostly white with spots containing tabby stripes. He was picked up as a stray along with his brother. His brother is a gray tabby. They can be adopted together or separately. They have had their FVRCP vaccines. Olive is friendly and enjoys attention. He is a curious kitty who likes to play. He would be a great addition to any household.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Nov. 3, Nov. 17, Dec. 1 and Dec. 15. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.