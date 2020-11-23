Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 46049935. Volunteers have named him Colby Jack. He’s a handsome young adult orange tabby with white on his chest and paws. He has large amber eyes. He is super affectionate and loves attention. He’d be a great companion.
Second is ID No. 46040399. His name is Rover. He is a young adult lab mix. He weighs about 60 pounds. He is mostly black with some white on his chest. He has light brown eyes. He is very friendly and enjoys attention. He is learning to walk on leash. He’s a great dog!
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Dec. 2, and Dec. 16. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.