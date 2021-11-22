Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Almond Joy is a large adult lab/terrier type mix. Her ID No. is 4811171. She is 2-3 years old and weighs about 70 pounds. She is a bit overweight. She has a short gray coat with a white chest. Her left eye is ice blue. Her right eye is brown. She has received a Distemper/Parvo vaccine. She is very friendly and appears to get along with other dogs. She walks on leash but pulls quite a bit. She will sit when asked. She would make a great pet for an active family.
Harper is an adult female Tabby domestic short hair. Her ID No. is 48849054. She is fawn with black stripes and a white chest and paws. Harper has received a FVRCP vaccine. She is very friendly and affectionate. She enjoys attention and play. Harper would be a loving companion.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Dec. 1 and Dec. 15. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.