Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First is ID No. 46004150. Volunteers have named him Feta. He is a large adult Tuxedo cat with a soft medium length coat. He has standout white whiskers, a white spot on his lip and “mittens” on his paws. His watchful eyes are green in color. He appears to already have been neutered but will need a veterinarian to confirm. Feta is calm and observant. He is very friendly and enjoys attention. He’s a handsome cat!
Second is ID No. 46017388. Volunteers have named her Acorn. She is a young adult at approximately 1 year old and weighs about 45 pounds. She is a Dutch Shepherd-type mix. She is brindle with black on her back and white on her chest. Her ears are erect and she has soft brown eyes. She is very friendly, calm and submissive. She walks on leash. Acorn is a sweet girl.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Nov. 18, Dec. 2, and Dec. 16. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.