Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
First up is ID No. 45948196. Volunteers have named him Craven. He is an adult Russian Blue mix. His solid gray coat is short and smooth. He has attentive amber eyes, and is calm and observant. He is very affectionate and enjoys attention. He is playful, too! He’s a handsome cat.
Next is ID No. 45971685. Volunteers have named him Lucas and he is a fawn and white Boxer mix. He is a younger adult, only 2-3 years old, and he weighs about 50 pounds. He is very friendly and appears to get along well with other dogs. He walks on a leash but does pull a bit. He’s a very nice dog.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Nov. 18, Dec. 2, and Dec. 16. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.