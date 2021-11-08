Polk County Animal Control wants to make sure that pets within the shelter have every opportunity of finding forever homes.
Officials have reduced the adoption fees for cats for the time being to help encourage adoptions. The fee for cat adoptions is now $10. The adoption fee for dogs remains $40.
Annika is a beautiful golden lab mix with a white patch on her chest. Her ID number is 48904775. Annika was picked up as a stray along with her sister. They both look and act very similar. They can be adopted separately or together. Annika is approximately 10 months old and weighs 50 pounds. She is very friendly and enjoys attention. She is learning to walk on leash and is catching on fast. She loves being praised and loved on. She will grow to be a loyal family pet.
Phoenix is a young adult orange tabby with lots of white markings. His ID number is 48895391. He was picked up as a stray. His coat is short and smooth. His eyes are amber in color and he has long white whiskers. He has had a FVRCP vaccine. Phoenix is very friendly and curious. He enjoys attention and play. He is a handsome boy.
Animal Control is open on a by-appointment only basis at this time, but is taking some walk-ins on a limited basis to keep the number of people in the facility down to physical distancing guidelines.
Those interested in making an appointment can call Polk County Animal Control at 770-749-8908.
Upcoming spay and neuter transports are Nov. 17, Dec. 1 and Dec. 15. Contact the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society about transports, or Gail Posey at 678-361-7304.
The local Pet Food Pantry is open on Fridays from 5-6 p.m. and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to noon for those in need. The pantry is located at 608 Adamson Road in Cedartown.